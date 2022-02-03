Q4 2021 Mentice AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

GÃ¶ran Malmberg - Mentice AB - CEO & President



Good morning. Welcome to this presentation of our Q4 and full year report. So, I'm here today. GÃ¶ran Malmberg, that's my name. I'm the CEO of Mentice; and Gunilla Andersson, our CFO. So, we will walk you through our slide deck presenting the results from last year.



So, we'll start with a financial update. And I will let Gunilla talk about the financials and we will make some comments.



Gunilla Andersson - Mentice AB - CFO



Yes. Good morning, everybody. The financials for this year starts with a really good order intake. We are actually above SEK200 million for the first time. So, order intake in the quarter on par with last year, but for the full year, SEK205.6 million, compared to SEK168.6 million last year. This is an increase with 22%. We also ended the year with a really good order book. By the end of the period this is SEK87 million, which is then 31% above last year.



GÃ¶ran Malmberg - Mentice AB - CEO & President



So,