Q4 2022 Mentice AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Christian Binder - Redeye - Analyst



Hi and welcome everyone, Mentice released their Q4 2022 report this morning and with us today are the company CEO GÃ¶ran Malmberg and the company CFO Gunilla Andersson who will present the report. After that, we'll follow up with a Q&A. So without further ado, please, GÃ¶ran, go ahead.



GÃ¶ran Malmberg - Mentice AB - Group CEO & President



Thank you so much. Pleasure to be here. So I will take it to the presentation. First before I go into the details, I just can say that I'm very pleased with the general development from any aspect of the business in 2022. Of course, we could have seen or could have appreciated a bit higher topline result, but I think that there's a lot of positive factors here that we will talk about.



So we can see that in 2022, we have been able to get the hostel business back on a normal level or higher level than we've seen before. And now back to a level of 40% of our business, which is really a main base of our business going forward. So that's the combination of the