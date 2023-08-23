Q2 2023 MOBA Network AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Unidentified Participant -



This is the presentation of M.O.B.A. Network's second quarter. So a warm welcome to this webcast. The presentation will be held by CEO, Bjorn Mannerqvist and is followed by an interview with Bjorn, where I will follow up on the most important topics. So a warm welcome, Bjorn.



Bjorn Mannerqvist - M.O.B.A. Network AB(publ)-CEO&MD



Thanks, Linda. Welcome to the viewers. Let's start the presentation of M.O.B.A 's quarter 2. Okay. So welcome to the presentation of M.O.B.A. Network's quarter 2 update. The presenter is me, Bjorn Mannerqvist, will go through the background of the company, some operational highlights, financials, and we will conclude with an interview.



So M.O.B.A. Network, we are a world-leading gaming community network. We own several big assets in the gaming infrastructure. So we own and operate 23 global gaming communities. We own and operate a YouTube network with over 1,000 content creators called Union For Gamers. We have recently made a big and transformative