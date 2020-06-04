Jun 04, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Daniel Ducrey - Mobimo Holding AG - CEO, Head of Portfolio and Transactions & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. Dear investors, dear analysts and journalists, thank you for participating at this conference call for the business update as it has been published this morning. It is very important for us to provide you with information on our business activities after these extraordinary weeks, especially since the half year results are still a moment away, will be 31st of July.



My presentation will take less than 10 minutes, after which, we will have time for your questions.



I'm sure you have read our communicate this morning and know that Mobimo has basically come through this crisis reasonably well. Our portfolio is highly diversified and includes a significant portion of residential properties. Residential properties