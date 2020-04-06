Full Year 2019 Medacta Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 06, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - Founder, CEO & Member of the Group Executive Management



Thank you. Thank you very much for the introduction. And welcome to the full year 2019 financial results. I hope everybody is doing well during this difficult time. So we are here to discuss about last year performance. We will have, as well, of course, an update on the COVID and then a discussion about the outlook 2020.



So the key figures for the full year 2019 are on this Slide #4, with revenues at EUR 310 million. We have already discussed revenues, 13.9% reported in terms of growth and 11.3% at constant currency. In terms of gross profit, EUR 226.9 million, with an adjusted gross profit of around 73% and an EBITDA of EUR 91.5 million, percentage-wise an adjusted