Half Year 2020 Medacta Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining Medacta's H1 unaudited top line figures. I will be presenting most of the slides today. And for the Q&A, I will be, together with Corrado Farsetta, able to answer any question you might have.



So if we go through the slides, we can, I think, jump after the disclosures, Corrado, on Slide #4. We have been, of course, affected during the H1 by the COVID situation. As we all know, this has caused elective surgeries to be deferred in many countries. The impact of these orthopedic surgeries deferral has been very different from country to country. And this clearly reflects on the differences across