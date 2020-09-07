Half Year 2020 Medacta Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - Founder, CEO & Member of the Group Executive Management



Thank you. Thank you very much and welcome to H1 results for Medacta. I will go through very quickly on the highlights of this very, in particular, semester we all experienced and then we're going to dive into the full P&L analysis.



So in terms of H1 2020, we already discussed the revenues in July at EUR 134.8 million with a negative growth of 11% versus the previous period. This is of course a negative growth, but we were all expecting even more negative impact due to the COVID.



We have seen, and that's probably in the first highlight of today, that not only June and July we're registering a double-digit growth, but