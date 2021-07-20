Half Year 2021 Medacta Group SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - CEO & Member of the Group Executive Management



Thank you. Thank you very much. Welcome to this H1 '21 preliminary unaudited top line figures call. We will go through the highlights of the first semester. With me there is Corrado Farsetta, our CFO; and Gianna La Rana in case there are questions. After the presentation, we're going to have the usual Q&A session.



So starting with the highlights of this first semester, we have to say we have been very pleased with the revenue increase. We reached EUR 177.5 million which is 35.4% at constant currency versus last year. We all have to remember that last year, semester was, of course, highly impacted by COVID, which explains as well those very high percentages partially. So the growth was driven by a