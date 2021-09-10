Half Year 2021 Medacta Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Medacta Group SA. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I now hand over to Mr. Siccardi, who will lead you for this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - CEO & Member of the Group Executive Management



Thank you, and welcome to this H1 '21 Financial Results Call. I am together with Corrado Farsetta, today, company's CFO; and Gianna La Rana, our Investor Relations.



I would start with the highlights of the first semester. We already commented on the revenues for H1, which was strong with a growth of 35.4% at EUR 177.5 million. Reporting now a strong EBITDA margin, almost 32% and an adjusted EBIT margin of 21.4%. The profit for the period is close to EUR 30 million or 16.8% on revenues and a good free cash flow of over EUR 13 million. In the first semester, we managed to further increase our number of employees with 63 jobs added in the first 6 months of '21.



In terms of additional highlights