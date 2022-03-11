Full Year 2021 Medacta Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Medacta Group SA. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Francesco Siccardi, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - CEO



Thank you. Thank you very much, and welcome to today's call. We're going to go over the full year '21 financial results. We have reported already our revenues at EUR 363 million for the year with a growth above 21% versus previous year. Our growth was significantly higher than the prepandemic level. And here, we reported as well versus 2019 with a growth rate of 18.9%. All those growth are at constant currency.



In terms of margins, we have, for the first time, passed EUR 100 million mark in terms of EBITDA, EUR 107.1 million to be accurate, with a margin of 29.5% adjusted, which, again, is very much in line with prepandemic level and an increase compared to 2020.



In terms of profit, we had a significant growth reaching