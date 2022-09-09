Half Year 2022 Medacta Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 09, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Medacta Group 2022 Half Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Francesco Siccardi, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - CEO



Thank you. Thank you very much, and welcome, everybody, to this H1 2022 financial results. I will go through the slides together with Corrado Farsetta, Medacta CFO. If we move to the first slide, we can see the key numbers of the H1.



We reported already in terms of revenues, a very strong performance, above 14% in constant currency, up to EUR 211.3 million. In terms of EBITDA, we did reach EUR 58.1 million, equivalent to adjusted EBITDA of 27.5%. The profit for the period was EUR 25.6 million with a cash flow of EUR 3.8 million. And in the first semester, we did add approximately 80 new jobs within headquarter and branches for a total of 1,421 employees.



In terms of key highlights, the growth was, as I said, extremely