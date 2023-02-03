Feb 03, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - CEO



Thank you, and good morning, good afternoon to everybody. I'm here today with our team, Corrado Farsetta, and happy to comment our full year 2022 top line figures. That's our disclaimer.



I will focus on the highlights of the year. We have posted a very good growth with 15% constant currency and 20.4% reported growth on our top line, reaching EUR 437.1 million.



On top line, we have seen a significant contribution from customer acquisition and carryovers, so partial recovery in certain areas, while other geographies in particularly, we will see later Australia and in H1, the U.S., were still facing some headwind due to pandemic restrictions and especially in the U.S.,