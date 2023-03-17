Full Year 2022 Medacta Group SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Medacta Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. Please go ahead, sir.



Francesco Siccardi - Medacta Group SA - CEO



Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to full year 2022 financial results for Medacta. I'm here today with our CFO, Corrado Farsetta, and we will go over the details of last year results. If we go on the key financial figures, we have already reported our revenues, which hit EUR 437.1 million with a constant currency growth of 15% and over 20% reported. This is close to 37% growth in constant currency compared to the pandemic 2019 levels.



In terms of adjusted EBITDA, we did surpass EUR 120 million, 27.6% adjusted EBITDA margin. And the Board of Directors will propose a distribution of CHF 0.54 per share to the AGM later in April. So I commented on the next slide already on the revenues and on