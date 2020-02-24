Full Year 2019 Reach PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Nicholas E. T. Prettejohn - Reach plc - Chairman



Okay. Good morning, everybody, and welcome. We'll get going with the obligatory disclaimer.



Lovely to see so many of you here. It's been a very solid set of results, which the team are going to take you through and a year of really solid progress as well in developing our strategy based on increased customer engagement and a single view of our customer.



So obviously, one of the highlights of 2019 was the arrival of these 2 in their roles. And Jim is going to take you, other than that highlight, through our financial highlights and our operational performance. And Simon will then expand upon the financial side of that, before Jim talks about our strategy founded upon that customer engagement. Then Simon will talk a little bit more about why we believe we've got the solid foundations for that strategy and most importantly, I guess, from your point of view, what our measurements of success are going to be in delivering that strategy.



Our business is nothing if it is not founded upon our content. We're very proud of the journalism