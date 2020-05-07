Reach PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Simon Fuller - Reach plc - CFO & Director



Well, good morning, everyone. And welcome to the Reach plc Annual General Meeting for 2020. As many have remarked, these are unprecedented times in which we live, and therefore I'd like to thank you for being able to join today's webcast.



It is 10:30, and as there is a quorum present, I declare the meeting open. I'm Simon Fuller, Chief Financial Officer, and I've been appointed Chair of the meeting today and I will take you through today's business.



Let me start by providing an overview of the format for this year's AGM. You all be aware that the government introduced mandatory stay-at-home measures on the 23rd of March 2020 requiring people to stay at home, except in very limited circumstances, and stopping all public gatherings of more than 2 people. Now since these restrictions are currently still in place, we are unfortunately unable to invite you all to attend today's meeting in person. Therefore, in order to conduct the formal business of the meeting, we are holding a physical meeting with only a minimum quorum of shareholders present.