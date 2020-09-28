Sep 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Reach plc Half Year Results Presentation. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session from the phone and from the web. (Operator Instructions) And just to remind you all, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to hand over to Jim Mullen, CEO. Please begin your meeting, and I'll be standing by.
James Mullen - Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone. I wanted to start by recognizing the superhuman efforts of all my colleagues at Reach in responding to the challenges of COVID. From introducing home working for over 4,000 people and 65 sites almost overnight, to the safe production and continued distribution of our papers. And to the agenda-setting coverage of our journalists, the performance has been outstanding.
And against this background, we have delivered and surpassed our key strategic targets. In Q2, we saw significant impact from COVID-19 on our circulation and advertising revenue that presented significant challenges to our
Half Year 2020 Reach PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
