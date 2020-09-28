Half Year 2020 Reach PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

James Mullen - Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. I wanted to start by recognizing the superhuman efforts of all my colleagues at Reach in responding to the challenges of COVID. From introducing home working for over 4,000 people and 65 sites almost overnight, to the safe production and continued distribution of our papers. And to the agenda-setting coverage of our journalists, the performance has been outstanding.



And against this background, we have delivered and surpassed our key strategic targets. In Q2, we saw significant impact from COVID-19 on our circulation and advertising revenue that presented significant challenges to our