Reach PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Nov 27, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

James Mullen - Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for this short update. Now while today's statement is not a full trading update, we thought it worth having a short call just to give a quick summary of the pre-close statement and to offer you the opportunity to ask any questions that you may have.



Now I am pleased to report that Reach has continued to perform well since we last updated the market in September, and we have continued to perform ahead of current market expectations. Our digital revenue growth remains strong, and it's assisted by increased levels of customer engagement.



Now despite recent lockdowns, circulation sales have remained resilient. We expect these trends of strong digital