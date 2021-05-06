Reach PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Simon Fuller - Reach plc - CFO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Reach plc Annual General Meeting for 2021. It is 10:30, and as there is a quorum present, I declare the meeting open. Many thanks for joining us for today's webcast.



As a result of COVID-19 restrictions, we are, as with last year, holding this meeting without shareholders attending. We very much hope, however, that we will once again be able to welcome many of you in person to our AGM next year.



I'm Simon Fuller, Chief Financial Officer for Reach, and I've been appointed Chair of the meeting, and I will take you through today's business.



Let me