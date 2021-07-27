Half Year 2021 Reach PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

James Mullen - Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for the half year results for Reach plc. I'm Jim Mullen, Chief Executive; and I'm joined by Simon Fuller, our CFO; and Lloyd Embley, our Editor-in-Chief, for this morning's results presentation. We will be presenting for around 40 minutes, and then we'll move to Q&A.



The first half of 2021 has seen us continue our progress transforming the prospects for Reach plc. For the first time in many years, the company has a clear strategy and a clear pathway to sustainable growth. The progress since the challenges of lockdown have been dramatic, so much so that we are now employing more journalists than we did at the end of 2019. In fact, by the end of this year, we will employ more journalists than we have for a decade. There is no doubt that the core purpose of Reach as champions, campaigners and changemakers at the national, regional and local level is more vital than ever before in a digital era.



Our audience remains at record levels and trends on engagement and loyalty are strong.