Half Year 2022 Reach PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

James Mullen - Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning everyone and welcome to the Reach plc 2022 Interim Results presentation As usual, I'm joined this morning by our CFO, Simon Fuller; and our Editor-in-Chief, Lloyd Embley. I'm going to get straight into the strategy this morning, before we get to the numbers, Simon will then take you through the financial overview, before Lloyd's editorial update. I'll then talk briefly on sustainability and culture, before wrapping up, so we can take your questions.



Our Customer Value Strategy is emphatically delivering and in-line with our plans. Our strategic shift towards a data-led approach, and investment in digital capabilities is bringing us closer every day to our 40 million customers, regularly giving us a fifth biggest digital audience in the U.K. An audience we're continuing to grow, thanks to the dedication, commitment, and creativity of our newsrooms. They have continued to keep our readers entertained, informed and engaged every day, often setting a news agenda, which contributes to real world change.



By focusing on data,