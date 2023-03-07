Full Year 2022 Reach PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

James Mullen - Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Reach plc 2022 prelim results presentation. I'm delighted that joining me this morning is our new CFO, Darren Fisher; and our Editor-in-Chief, Lloyd Embley.



I'm going to get straight into the strategy this morning before Darren takes us through the numbers and Lloyd's editorial update. I'll then talk briefly on the progress we're making on ESG before wrapping up so we can take your questions. There is no doubt that 2022 has been a challenging year for businesses everywhere. External factors, including the war in Ukraine and COVID have contributed to supply chain disruption and record levels of inflation. The volatile macroeconomic environment has a clear impact on both our cost base through the price of newsprint, but also on revenue with lower demand for advertising reflected in the reduction in open market yields.



However, what is also clear is that despite these headwinds, our business is delivering on its data and digital evolutionary objectives. The customer value strategy is