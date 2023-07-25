Half Year 2023 Reach PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

James Mullen - Reach plc - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Reach plc Interim Results Presentation for 2023. I'll assume you've already read our disclaimer. Joining me this morning is our CFO, Darren Fisher, who will guide you through the financials after I've taken you through our strategic update.



The Customer Value Strategy is continuing to create a strong foundation for sustainable, long-term growth. Our data-led approach and invest in digital capabilities continues to bring us closer every day to a more engaged online audience. We are focused on getting to know our customers better. Using data-led insights to create more relevant content and a more engaging customer experience. And we are delivering. We continue to operate in an uncertain macroeconomic environment, with rising costs for businesses and consumers alike. And since our last update at the start of May, we've seen a continuation of the page view slowdown affecting publishers across the sector. More of which shortly. Now, these external factors are impacting growth in the near term. However,