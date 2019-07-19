Jul 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Today I'm pleased to present the CEO Joel Bollo. Please begin.
Joel Bollo - Micro Systemation AB - President & CEO
Hi and welcome to the first half year financial presentation. We who are presenting today is myself Joel Bollo; I am the CEO. And with me I have my colleague Mr. Henrik Bergentoft who is the CFO of MSAB.
Next slide please. MSAB is the leader in mobile forensics industry and was founded in 1984 in Sweden. Today we are a public listed company, a leading trusted partner to law enforcement, military and intelligence agencies in over 100 countries. We are 100% focused on mobile forensics and we have pioneered the mobile forensic industry. We started with our mobile forensic products already in 2003.
We have been the mobile forensic industry -- longest of all the mobile forensic companies active today. Our mission is to help the police solve more crimes and create a safer world by providing state-of-the-art mobile forensic solution and services. As of today we have our own staff in 17 different countries being able to serve and
Q2 2019 Micro Systemation AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 19, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...