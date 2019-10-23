Q3 2019 Micro Systemation AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Micro Systemation Q3 Report 2019. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Joel BollÃ¶; and CFO, Henrik Bergentoft. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to Joel BollÃ¶. Please begin.



Joel BollÃ¶,Micro Systemation AB(publ)-CEO



Hi, welcome to this presentation of MSAB's 9 months and 3 quarters results. Me here speaking is Joel BollÃ¶. I'm the CEO for MSAB. And beside me here, I have my CFO, Henrik Bergentoft.



Next slide, please. Short company background update. MSAB is an old company, we're founded in 1984. Since beginning of 2002, we've been pioneering the mobile forensic industry. We are 100% focused in helping law enforcement, intelligence and other type of governments that create the safer society, equipment with mobile forensic tools. We are a healthy company with almost 200 employees and offices in 17 different countries. We have had 14 years of consecutive profitable growth and average CAGR has been 17% for the last 5 years.



Next slide, please.