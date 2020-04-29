Q1 2020 Micro Systemation AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Joel BollÃ¶,Micro Systemation AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi. And welcome to MSAB Q1 financial report for 2020. My name is Joel BollÃÂ¶, I'm the CEO for the company, and it's me that's going to do this presentation for you today.



Next slide, please. A short company background. MSAB is a leader in mobile forensic industry and we were founded in 1984 in Sweden. Today, we are a public listed company, the trusted partner to law enforcement, military and intelligent agencies in more than 100 countries. We are 100% focused on mobile forensics. And today, we pioneer the mobile forensic industry. Our vision is to help to solve more crimes and create a safer world by providing state-of-the-art mobile forensic solutions and services, support and training and continuous development. Today,