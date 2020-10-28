Q3 2020 Micro Systemation AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Joel BollÃ¶,Micro Systemation AB(publ)-CEO&President



Hi, and welcome to this 9-month presentation for MSAB. We -- who are presenting today is myself, Joel BollÃ¶. I'm the CEO for the company. And on my side here, I have Daniel HilmgÃ¥rd. He is our CFO.



Next slide, please. So a short history of MSAB. MSAB is a pretty old company. We were founded in 1984. We have been doing a lot of different good stuff during the history, but today, we are 100% focused on mobile forensics. We came into this industry in beginning of 2003. Today, we have customers in more than 100 countries, and we have a broad portfolio of products, with over 200 employees. We do -- are a public listed company on NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm. Our share is named MSAB B.



We are a long-term partner and trustworthy. What do I mean by that? Well, long-term partner, we hope our shareholders understand the value of staying with us for the long time. We have had a good journey as a company. But also with partners, we work in an industry where trust is very important. And