Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen - WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤Oyj Abp-VP of IR
So welcome -- good afternoon, and welcome to this WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ strategic call with CEO, HÃ¥kan Agnevall. My name is Hanna-Maria Heikkinen. I'm in charge of Investor Relations.
The purpose of this call today is to discuss our long-term strategic and long-term opportunities. On April 3, we will have result call with our corporate CFO, Arjen Berends. So let's see the detailed financial questions and Q1 specific questions to that call.
HÃ¥kan will start with key messages. And after that, we will continue with Q&A. (Operator Instructions) So HÃ¥kan, please, let's get started.
Hakan Agnevall - WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤Oyj Abp-President - CEO & Member of Management Board
Thank you, Hanna-Maria, and warm welcome to everybody listening in. I see quite a few known investors, so a warm welcome. It's nice to see here all okay.
And so I thought I spent some, let's say, 20 minutes
Wartsila Oyj Abp Strategy Call Transcript
Feb 29, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...