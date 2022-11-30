Modern Times Group MTG AB Game Makers Day Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Anton Gourman - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-VP of Communications



First of all, so hi and welcome to MTG's Game Makers Day 2022. We've not done it in this format before, and we hope we have some great content and a great day for you. Before we start with that, I want to say a big thank you to Hutch and Sean, who has for hosting us today. This is their amazing office. We've done some slight modifications to make it more presenter friendly for the day. But apart from that, this is where they live and make their gains. So a big thank you.



So my name is Anton. I'm MTG's VP Communication and Investor Relations. I will be your host and moderator today. I will also do my best to make sure that we more or less keep the time. At the same time as giving our speakers the time that they need.



So for those of you who know us well, and I think a lot of you do, obviously, we've had a busy year. We started the year with a very cool transaction, where we not only sold and took the next step for our eSports business, but also clarified MTG as a pure-play gaming group.