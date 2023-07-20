Jul 20, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Anton Gourman - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-VP of Communications



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining MTG's livestream and teleconference for our second quarter results. This event is hosted by our Group President and CEO, Maria Redin; and CFO, Lasse Pilgaard. At the end of the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. If you're watching the live stream, please, as usual, use the questionnaire feature in the video stream to submit your questions. If you're dialing in by phone, please follow the operator's instructions.



I now hand the word over to our CEO, Maria.



Maria Redin - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-Group President&CEO



Thank you, Anton, and hello, everyone, and thank you for listening into our Q2 call. We are really happy to report another strong quarter where we saw continued operational momentum, driving strong sequential performance in Q2. We remain, therefore, on track to deliver on our outlook for the full year, and