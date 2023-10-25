Q3 2023 Modern Times Group MTG AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Anton Gourman - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-VP - Communications



Maria Redin; and our new CFO, Nils MÃ¶sko.







Maria Redin - Modern Times Group MTG AB(publ)-President and CEO



Thank you, Anton, and hello, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q3 results. Before I get into the numbers, I just want to start with a big welcome to Nils. This is his first results call with MTG, and I'm really glad to have you onboard.



Having noted that, let's get into the business. I'm really happy to report a strong Q3. We delivered both record sales and record profit. These results came on back of the great operation momentum that we've been gathering since the end of Q1 this year.