Q4 2023 Modern Times Group MTG AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Maria Redin Modern Times Group MTG AB-President&CEO



Thank you, Antoine, and hello, everybody. I'm really happy to deliver on our full year outlook, which is something we also raised in Q3, and we reported now an all-time high adjusted EBITDA with a strong cash conversion. As you may also recall, as we begin this year, the markets were actually quite challenging and we were quite muted on the outlook as we had low visibility. But throughout the year, we focused on our execution, and we have now demonstrated two consecutive quarters of organic growth, which is something we're very proud of.



The results we present today stem from our strong operational momentum in our companies, engaging content in our games that we relentlessly work