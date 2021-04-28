Q1 2021 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Yilmaz Mahshid - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO&President



Thank you, operator, and warm welcome to everyone joining this call.



Let's jump to Slide #5, please. We will briefly present an overview of the company's main projects and partners and highlight a few numbers for the first quarter. To be continued with our CFO, Magnus will present the broader picture of our, what we believe, strong financial position, followed by an update on our recently announced partnerships. Then we'll be touching up on our 818 project for liver cancer and round up the presentation with a Q&A.



