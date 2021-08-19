Q2 2021 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Medivir AB Q2 Report 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Magnus Christensen, Interim CEO and CFO; and Fredrik Ãberg, CFO. Please begin your meeting.



Magnus Christensen - Medivir AB(publ)-CFO&Interim CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome to Medivir's Q2 webcast. Please move to Slide 2. Today's presentation will be held by myself, Magnus Christensen, Interim CEO and CFO of Medivir; and Fredrik Ãberg, our Chief Scientific Officer. I am the interim CEO during the recruitment process of the new CEO coming into the company. Next slide, please.



I will not go through this, but recommend you to read it at our homepage, where you can find the presentation as well. Please move to Slide #5.



Here is today's agenda. I will start off with an overview of Medivir, then take you through the financial highlights for quarter 2 and then talk about the remetinostat revenue share agreement that we announced beginning of this week. Then I will hand over to Fredrik