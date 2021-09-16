Sep 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Magnus Christensen - Medivir AB(publ)-CFO&Interim CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome all to this presentation. This presentation will be in 2 parts. First part will be regarding new data from the MIV-818 Phase Ib monotherapy study that was presented today at ESMO. And second part is the next step in our development on MIV-818. And then we will open up for a Q&A session.



And today's presenter will be myself, Magnus Christensen, but foremost by Fredrik Ãberg, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Tom Morris, Medivir's Chief Medical Officer.



