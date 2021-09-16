Sep 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Medivir Conference entitled News Supporting Clinical Data and Further Studies with MIV-818. (Operator Instructions)
Today, I am pleased to present Magnus Christensen, Interim CEO. Please begin your meeting.
Magnus Christensen - Medivir AB(publ)-CFO&Interim CEO
Thank you, operator, and welcome all to this presentation. This presentation will be in 2 parts. First part will be regarding new data from the MIV-818 Phase Ib monotherapy study that was presented today at ESMO. And second part is the next step in our development on MIV-818. And then we will open up for a Q&A session.
And today's presenter will be myself, Magnus Christensen, but foremost by Fredrik Ãberg, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Tom Morris, Medivir's Chief Medical Officer.
Please go to Slide #3. I will not go through this in detail but recommend you to read it at our homepage, where you can find the presentation as well. Please go to Slide #4, and I will hand over to Fredrik Ãberg.
Medivir AB to Discuss Update on the Progress and Plans for the MIV-818 Program Call Transcript
Sep 16, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...