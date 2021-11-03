Q3 2021 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Medivir AB Q3 Report 2021. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Magnus Christensen, Interim CEO and CFO; and Fredrik Oberg, CSO. Please begin.



Magnus Christensen - Medivir AB(publ)-CFO&Interim CEO



Thank you, operator, and welcome all to Medivir Q3 webcast. Please move to Slide #2, please. Today's presentation will be held by myself, Magnus Christensen, CFO, and Interim CEO of Medivir; and Fredrik Oberg, our Chief Scientific Officer.



Next slide, please. I will not go through this but recommend you to read it as always at our homepage, where you can find the presentation as well. Please move to Slide #5. Today's agenda. I will start off with an overview of Medivir, then highlight some major events during Q3. Then, I will continue with the financial highlight for Q3 before handing over to Fredrik, who will present MIV-818 in more detail, and then I will conclude with expected upcoming milestone this year before we open up for a Q&A session.

