Q1 2022 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Medivir Audiocast Teleconference Q1 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to have CEO, Jens Lindberg. Please begin.



Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to our quarter 1 call 2022. If we move to the next slide, please, Slide #2. There will be 3 of us presenting. So with me in the room here at Medivir is Magnus Christensen, our CFO, who will cover the financials towards the end. And in the room with me as well is Fredrik Ãberg, our Chief Scientific Officer, and Fredrik will cover the sort of the more data and science-driven slides sort of during the presentation today. And I will kick things off with a bit of an overview.



If we move to Slide #3, please. As always, important information, and I will not go through it in detail. It's part of our presentation, and you find our presentation on our website as well. So please have a look there in terms of the more details of this part.



So with that, we can move 2 slides forward to Slide