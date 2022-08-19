Aug 19, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to Medivir's Quarter 2 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jens Lindberg; and CFO, Magnus Christensen; and CSO, Fredrik Ãberg. Please begin your meeting.
Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO
Thank you, operator. And we can immediately move to Slide 2, just for some further sort of color on who we are. So on the call, myself, and I have been CEO since January this year. And then Magnus, our CFO; and Fredrik, our CSO, will be sharing the presentations, and we'll be sort of sharing the Q&A session at the end of the call as well.
So with that, we can move to Slide 3, please. Important slide, you please access the slides on our website and you can read it there in a bit more detail and we'll jump forward.
And we can jump ahead to Slide #5, please, operator, in terms of highlights during last quarter, and we'll divide things into sort of 2 categories: one, focused on our lead asset, fostrox, and the other with regards to the other portfolio development.
Q2 2022 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 19, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...