Q2 2022 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 19, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Medivir's Quarter 2 Report 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jens Lindberg; and CFO, Magnus Christensen; and CSO, Fredrik Ãberg. Please begin your meeting.



Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, operator. And we can immediately move to Slide 2, just for some further sort of color on who we are. So on the call, myself, and I have been CEO since January this year. And then Magnus, our CFO; and Fredrik, our CSO, will be sharing the presentations, and we'll be sort of sharing the Q&A session at the end of the call as well.



So with that, we can move to Slide 3, please. Important slide, you please access the slides on our website and you can read it there in a bit more detail and we'll jump forward.



And we can jump ahead to Slide #5, please, operator, in terms of highlights during last quarter, and we'll divide things into sort of 2 categories: one, focused on our lead asset, fostrox, and the other with regards to the other portfolio development.



