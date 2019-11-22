Nov 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Matthews International Corporation Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results. (Operators Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development for Matthews International Corporation. Thank you. You may begin.
William Wilson - Matthews International Corporation - Senior Director of Corporate Development & IR
Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Matthews International Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. This is Bill Wilson. And with us today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer.
Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release and financial disclosures were posted on our website, www.matw.com, in the Investors section last night. Presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the
Q4 2019 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...