Q4 2019 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 22, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Matthews International Corporation Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results. (Operators Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development for Matthews International Corporation. Thank you. You may begin.



William Wilson - Matthews International Corporation - Senior Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Matthews International Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. This is Bill Wilson. And with us today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release and financial disclosures were posted on our website, www.matw.com, in the Investors section last night. Presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investors section of the