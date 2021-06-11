Full Year 2021 Novus Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 11, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Neil William Birch - Novus Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this presentation on the Novus 2021 financial results. I'm Neil Birch, the Novus CEO, and I will be joined in my presentation with -- by Harry Todd, our CFO.



The financial year was largely within the lockdown period and the subsequent slow unlock of the economy, which is still actually underway. This period was truly unique and incomparable to anything which we have experienced before. As such, these results reflect the efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and to reposition the business for sustainability under a new normal, which is actually still fully to be determined.



The format today will be executive overview, running through a