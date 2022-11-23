Nov 23, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Neil William Birch - Novus Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Novus interim results presentation for the 2023 year. We're talking today from our own within our studios in Johannesburg. And today, I'm joined by our CFO, Keshree Alwar.
Keshree Alwar - Novus Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director
Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today.
Neil William Birch - Novus Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
We'll start, as per usual, with the agenda, which goes through an executive overview. We will move on to financial review, operational review, focusing on something of an outlook. We'll conclude, and then we can move on to some questions. So relatively short and compact.
Firstly, on the executive overview, you can see that the revenue was ZAR 1.5 billion roughly, down slightly from the prior year. Operating profit was unfortunately down substantially. We only managed ZAR 2 million to ZAR 3 million operating profit compared
Half Year 2023 Novus Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
