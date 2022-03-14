Q4 2021 Neoen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Neoen 2021 full-year results. Please note, this conference is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



I'll now hand over to your host, Xavier Barbaro, CEO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Xavier Barbaro - Neoen S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much, and good evening, everyone. So Xavier Barbaro speaking. I'm the CEO of Neoen. Welcome to our 2021 results conference call and together, tonight, with Louis-Mathieu Perrin, our CFO; and (inaudible), our IR Officer.



We will first comment on the key points of our publication, and our comments are based on the slide deck, which is accessible through our website, and we will then open the floor to questions.



Starting with Slide #4, with the key highlights of 2021. So we have continued to show growth, both in terms of capacity and in terms of financial performance.



As for our capacity, we have reached 5.4 gigawatts of assets in operation or under construction, compared to the targets that we had stated at the time of the IPO in 2018