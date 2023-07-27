Half Year 2023 Neoen SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 04:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Neoen's consolidated H1 2023 results. My name is Melissa, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your host, Xavier Barbaro, CEO; Louis-Mathieu Perrin, CFO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Xavier Barbaro - Neoen S.A. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much. Good evening, everyone. I'm Xavier Barbaro, the CEO of Neoen. Welcome to our first half of '23 results conference call. I'm together tonight with Louis-Mathieu Perrin, our CFO; and, [FranÃ§ois Rapolle] our IR Officer. And as usual, we will first comment on the key points of our publication and our comments will be following the slide presentation that you have probably received -- hopefully received and which is also accessible through our website. And we will then, as usual, open the floor to questions.



As an overview of H1 2023, let's start with the key figures on Slide #4. As you can see, we delivered another strong growth in H1, both in terms of