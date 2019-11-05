Napatech A/S Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Lars Rabaek Boilesen - Napatech A/S-Chairman



Welcome to Napatech's Capital Markets Day. My name is Lars Boilesen. I'm the Chairman of Napatech. My background is from Opera Software. I have 20 years with Opera, half of the time as CEO, and the company is now called Otello. I started as Chairman for Napatech around 2 years ago. The first year was a tough year. We saw sales rapidly decline. We had big losses, and -- which also led to financial challenges. So during this time, then both the Board and myself, we actually -- we kept believing in Napatech. We kept believing in the technology and the products we had, and we very much believed in the market we were working towards, the FPGA market. So we realized like 15 months ago that we had to make a turnaround in Napatech. We had to focus much stronger, much harder on sales. We had to establish contacts with strategic players in the industry who could make Napatech relevant in the FPGA market. And at the same time, we had to increase sales. We also realized that we had to decrease cost. So in order to make this turnaround happen