Feb 28, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Lars Boilesen Napatech A/S-CEO



I'm Lars Boilesen, CEO of Napatech. I'm pleased to welcome you all to the Napatech Q4 2023 Interim Management Statement presentation. Our Q4 2023 Interim Management Statement was released earlier this morning on Oslo Stock Exchange and is also available on the Napatech website. For your information. A recording of this webcast will be available later today.



As usual, we will answer questions at the end of the presentation. And you may submit your questions via text on the webcast page or we can take your questions on the phone. If you would like to ask a question, please follow the instruction on the slides. Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.



Our agenda for the interim management statement includes the status and outlook for our business. I will also spend time outlining the progress in our strategic plan related to our internal investments in product development and our