CNOOC Ltd Strategy Preview Analyst Briefing Transcript

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the 2020 Strategy Preview of CNOOC Limited.



Addressing you today are Mr. Xu Keqiang, CEO and President of CNOOC Limited; and Mr. Xie Weizhi, CFO of CNOOC Limited. Now I would like to hand it over to the management.



Weizhi Xie - CNOOC Limited - CFO



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to CNOOC Limited 2020 Strategy Preview. Chinese New Year is approaching. I would like to take this opportunity to wish you a prosperous year of the rat.



Before we start, please take a moment to read the disclaimer on Slide 2. Let's turn to the next slide.



Today's presentation includes 3 parts: firstly, we will discuss the company's operating strategy; secondly, we will look at the 2020 operating guidance; and thirdly, I will provide an update on our future outlook.



To begin with, let's look at our operating strategy. In 2020, we will focus on the following areas: steadily increase oil/gas reserves and production levels, maintain cost competitiveness and a prudent investment decision-making and focus