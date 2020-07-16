Jul 16, 2020 / 03:40AM GMT

Duncan Chessel - Resolution Minerals Ltd - MD



Thanks to Phil and the organizers for inviting us to speak at the Noosa 2020 Exploration Conference. It's great to be here, at least virtually. Today we're talking about big targets in big country, namely our Alaskan Gold Project and our Copper Project in northern territory of Australia. I'm Duncan Chessel, the Managing Director of Resolution Minerals; ASX stock code, RML.



A bit of quick corporate snapshot, the main takeaways from this is $12 million market cap, with $4.6 million and reported in our last quarterly. [Tank] is a long way away from Noosa. This photograph here of where we're currently operating, drilling in Alaska, and it's minus 30 degrees out there at the moment. We are on hole number 8 on the west Pogo block, specifically on the Aurora prospect.



Very exciting times for us, we feel like we're right on the verge of making a breakthrough discovery, a lot of hard work has gone into getting us to this place. You can see the tracks that we've built and constructed this year to get ourselves, so that we can drill all year round in