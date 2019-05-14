Q1 2019 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Hans StÃ¥hl - NCAB Group AB(publ)-CEO&Director



Yes. Good morning, everybody. This is Hans StÃ¥hl, CEO at NCAB. So we're going to present our Q1 results here, I'm here with Gunilla and Anders.



So I would like to start with Page 5, where we had a great result for the Q1. Where [we] see on the revenue, we're plus 19%, measured in Swedish krona, which we are extremely proud of. However, if we measure in U.S. dollars, it's slightly lower. But the really good number is the EBITA. That is plus 21% compared with last year same period. And that we think is a fantastic result.



Going over to page 6, we can see the different segments where the Nordic segment has grown 34%, which is also a fantastic result. And also that have a profit margin -- EBITA margin of 16.5%. Europe has slightly lower growth with 17%, but 17% is very good on that market. And EBITA is 6.6%. North America is plus 1% and 4% in EBITA margin. And East also, which is a fantastic result, [decreased in] China and Russia plus 18% with a profit of 11.4%.



