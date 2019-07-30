Q2 2019 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Good morning, everybody. I'm sitting here with Anders and Gunilla in the sunshine, Stockholm, which is very nice. And it's especially very nice to present our Q2 results also.



So if we start on the Page 5. We can see what we accomplished in Q2 in 2019. And I'm especially proud of the profit, the EBITA, where we have grown line 17% compared with the same period last year, and it gives then the 7.9% margin. And also the net sales, we have grown 14% compared with 2018, if you compare in Swedish crowns. If one makes the same comparison in the U.S. dollar, it's a growth of 4%.



If we look at our segments, we report in Nordic, Europe, North America and East. And Nordic has grown 25% with a margin of 13.1%; Europe 12%, 6