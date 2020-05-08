Q1 2020 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the NCAB Group Quarter 1 Report 2020. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Hans StÃ¥hl; and CFO, Anders ForsÃ©n. (Operator Instructions) Speaker, please begin.



Hans StÃ¥hl - NCAB Group AB(publ)-Director



Yes. Good morning, everybody. We're sitting here in Stockholm, where there is a lot of sunshine, finally. I'm sitting here together with Anders ForsÃ©n and Gunilla Ãhman. And we're going to talk about the Q1 result for NCAB. So you can see on the first picture with the agenda, so we're going to talk a little bit short about NCAB and the Q1, in short, Q1 financials and then we're going to make a summary. And then there is, as we've said, the space for questions and answers.



So NCAB, we are 17 companies around the world and we are delivering our products to 45 markets, and we have 452 specialists or employees, but we like to call ourselves specialists, and we are working with 23 factories. And also, we have a mission, where we say that we are selling printer circuit board for