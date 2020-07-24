Q2 2020 NCAB Group AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Hans StÃ¥hl - NCAB Group AB(publ)-Director



Good morning, everybody. I'm sitting in Sunny Stockholm together with Anders here, and we have the pleasure to present our Q2 results for NCAB 2020.



So we'll start with Slide 3, where we have a summary. And of course, we have been affected by the corona pandemic -- pandemia. And we had a weaker order intake, but that was mainly due to preordering by customers during quarter 1. Then we had kind of a -- the factories where we didn't have the full capacity due to the corona in China.



And we have made successful acquisitions that is driving the growth. And also we have had a good result in the U.S., We have seen the light in the tunnel with our U.S. operations.



And also the cost savings we have done has given a very strong